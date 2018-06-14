Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: IT Husband  (Read 469 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: IT Husband
« on: Feb 09, 2013, 01:45 AM »
Ekaete Married to an IT professional(Akpors)
Akpors: (Returning late from work) "Good
Evening Dear,

Akpors: I`m now logged in."

Ekaete: Have you brought the grocery?

Akpors: Bad command or filename.

Ekaete: But I told you in the morning!

Akpors: Erroneous syntax. Abort?

Ekaete: What about my new TV?

Akpors: Variable not found...

Ekaete: At least, give me your Credit Card, I want to do some shopping.

Akpors: Sharing Violation. Access denied...

Ekaete: Do you love me or do you only love
computers or are you just being funny?

Akpors: Too many parameters...

Ekaete: It was a great mistake that I married an
idiot like you.

Akpors: Data type mismatch.

Ekaete: You are useless.

Akpors: It`s by Default.

Ekaete: What about your Salary?

Akpors: File in use ... Try later.

Ekaete: What is my value in the family.

Akpors: Unknown Virus
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: IT Husband
« Reply #1 on: Feb 09, 2013, 02:07 AM »
Unknown virus hahahahaha.this guy is creatively foolish.
Incredible joke
Logged

Folami David

Re: Hilarious: IT Husband
« Reply #2 on: Mar 13, 2013, 02:49 PM »
This IT Husband is another thing entirely. Akpos can be so foolish at times. Laughing my heart out
Logged

Glory Skales Charity

Re: Hilarious: IT Husband
« Reply #3 on: Jan 18, 2014, 01:19 PM »
Akpos can enable this his wife to commit suicide after this conversation o. Hehehe. Hillarious one
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 