Ekaete Married to an IT professional(Akpors)
Akpors: (Returning late from work) "Good
Evening Dear,
Akpors: I`m now logged in."
Ekaete: Have you brought the grocery?
Akpors: Bad command or filename.
Ekaete: But I told you in the morning!
Akpors: Erroneous syntax. Abort?
Ekaete: What about my new TV?
Akpors: Variable not found...
Ekaete: At least, give me your Credit Card, I want to do some shopping.
Akpors: Sharing Violation. Access denied...
Ekaete: Do you love me or do you only love
computers or are you just being funny?
Akpors: Too many parameters...
Ekaete: It was a great mistake that I married an
idiot like you.
Akpors: Data type mismatch.
Ekaete: You are useless.
Akpors: It`s by Default.
Ekaete: What about your Salary?
Akpors: File in use ... Try later.
Ekaete: What is my value in the family.
Akpors: Unknown Virus