Ekaete Married to an IT professional(Akpors)Akpors: (Returning late from work) "GoodEvening Dear,Akpors: I`m now logged in."Ekaete: Have you brought the grocery?Akpors: Bad command or filename.Ekaete: But I told you in the morning!Akpors: Erroneous syntax. Abort?Ekaete: What about my new TV?Akpors: Variable not found...Ekaete: At least, give me your Credit Card, I want to do some shopping.Akpors: Sharing Violation. Access denied...Ekaete: Do you love me or do you only lovecomputers or are you just being funny?Akpors: Too many parameters...Ekaete: It was a great mistake that I married anidiot like you.Akpors: Data type mismatch.Ekaete: You are useless.Akpors: It`s by Default.Ekaete: What about your Salary?Akpors: File in use ... Try later.Ekaete: What is my value in the family.Akpors: Unknown Virus