Author Topic: Hilarious: Dumb Girl  (Read 645 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Dumb Girl
« on: Feb 09, 2013, 02:15 AM »
I knew this girl that was so stupid that she
called me to get my phone number.

She spent 20 minutes looking at the orange
juice box because it said "Concentrate."

She had to put lipstick on her forehead because
she wanted to make up her mind.

She tried to put M&M's in alphabetical order.

She sent me a fax with a stamp on it.

She tried to drown a fish.

She got locked in a grocery store and starved to
death.

She tripped over a cordless phone.

She took a ruler to bed to see how long she
slept.

She asked for a price check at the Dollar Store.

She studied for a blood test.

When she heard that 90% of all crimes occur
around the home, she moved.

When she missed the 44 bus, she took the 22
bus twice instead.

When she took me to the airport and saw a sign
that said "Airport Left" she turned around and
went home.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Dumb Girl
« Reply #1 on: Feb 09, 2013, 02:30 AM »
This is dumbness at its peak!
Senselessness of the highest order
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: Dumb Girl
« Reply #2 on: Mar 13, 2013, 02:31 PM »
Too bad. This dumbness is just too much. It is very extra-ordinary....lolz
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Hilarious: Dumb Girl
« Reply #3 on: Jan 18, 2014, 02:16 AM »
A perfect name for her should be A Blonde. LMAO. Funny
