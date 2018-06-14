Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: Unambitious Akpors

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Unambitious Akpors
« on: Feb 09, 2013, 02:40 AM »
A Journalist was interviewing children across the world on what they would like to become when
they GROW up.

The first person was an Indian Boy.
What will you like to become
when you grow up?.
He replied; I would like to be a software engineer.

The second Boy from America -
I would like to be a Neurosurgeon.

The Boy from china -
I would like to become a Pilot.

The interview continued like that until they got to Akpos from Nigeria.

Interviewer: Akpors why ain't you talking, what would you like to become when you grow up?.

Akpos replied; Person wey never chop dey GROW?.
Give me food abeg!.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Unambitious Akpors
« Reply #1 on: Feb 09, 2013, 02:48 AM »
His ambition is to be a fool
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Unambitious Akpors
« Reply #2 on: Dec 10, 2013, 08:59 PM »
Akpos doesn't even sound like someone that jokes with food so i am in no way surprised.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Unambitious Akpors
« Reply #3 on: Jan 18, 2014, 01:13 PM »
I can't cease laughing. Akpos is right tho, an hungry man can't think of such things now except after food.
