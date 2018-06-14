Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious: Potential & Reality
Akpors: Dad,whats the difference between potential' and 'reality'?

Dad turns to wife: would u sleep with George W. Bush for $1 million?

Wife: Of course, I will never waste that
opportunity.

Dad turns to daughter: Would u sleep with Brat Pitt fo $1 million?

Daughter: Yes! He is my fantasy.

Dad turns to elder son: Would u sleep with Tom Cruise for $1 million?

Eldest son: Why not? Imagine what I would do with that money.

Dad turns to his youngest son Akpors,
U see son, 'potentially' we are sitting with
multimillionaires BUT in 'reality' we are sitting with two prostitutes and one Gay idiot.
Re: Hilarious: Potential & Reality
Sometimes his dad will be very senseless and some other times he will be very sensible. This is one of his sensible days
Re: Hilarious: Potential & Reality
The father has just explained it the way it should be explained. He is very clear in his explanation and it's understandable and also funny.
Re: Hilarious: Potential & Reality
The Daddy has broken everything down for us to fully understand. Lwkm.
Pls keep this up
