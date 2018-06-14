Akpors: Dad,whats the difference between potential' and 'reality'?Dad turns to wife: would u sleep with George W. Bush for $1 million?Wife: Of course, I will never waste thatopportunity.Dad turns to daughter: Would u sleep with Brat Pitt fo $1 million?Daughter: Yes! He is my fantasy.Dad turns to elder son: Would u sleep with Tom Cruise for $1 million?Eldest son: Why not? Imagine what I would do with that money.Dad turns to his youngest son Akpors,U see son, 'potentially' we are sitting withmultimillionaires BUT in 'reality' we are sitting with two prostitutes and one Gay idiot.