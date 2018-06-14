Akpors: Dad,whats the difference between potential' and 'reality'?
Dad turns to wife: would u sleep with George W. Bush for $1 million?
Wife: Of course, I will never waste that
opportunity.
Dad turns to daughter: Would u sleep with Brat Pitt fo $1 million?
Daughter: Yes! He is my fantasy.
Dad turns to elder son: Would u sleep with Tom Cruise for $1 million?
Eldest son: Why not? Imagine what I would do with that money.
Dad turns to his youngest son Akpors,
U see son, 'potentially' we are sitting with
multimillionaires BUT in 'reality' we are sitting with two prostitutes and one Gay idiot.