[/float] Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, will make her debut in Nigeria next weekend. She has been comfirmed as a special co-host, for 'Love....Like A Movie', the eagerly anticipated valentine concert by Darey's Soul Muzik.
Kim Kardashian comfirmed she'll be coming to Nigeria on her Twitter page.
Kim will join Nigerian superstars 2face Idibia, Flavour, Ice Prince, Iyanya, Timi Dakolo, Waje, 9ice, Praiz, Naeto C and Darey to deliver what will undoubtedly be the valentine concert of the year. The event will take place on Sunday February 17 at Eko Hotel and Suites.