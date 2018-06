Akpors always goes to a restaurant to eat rice and stew. There was a day he went as usual and orderedfor rice and stew but was told stew was still been prepared. Hethen requested for rice and ate it.After eating, he was told stew was ready. He requested for stewand drank it. After drinking, he collapsed terribly, holding hisstomach and started rolling on the floor. People rushed down to him and asked; What is wrong withyou?. He replied; i am mixing the rice and the stew together.