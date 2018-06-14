Tommy was doing very badly in math and his parents had tried everything; tutors, flash cards, special learning centers etc . Finally in a last ditch effort, they enrolled him in the local Catholic School.After the first day, little Tommy comes home with a very serious look on his face. He doesn't kiss his mother hello but goes straightto his room & starts studying, Books & papers are spread out all over the room and little Tommy is hard at work. This goes on day after day while the mother tries to understand what made all the difference.Finally, little Tommy brings home his report card. He quietly lays it on the table and goes up to his room and hits the books. With great trepidation, his mom looks at it and to her surprise, little Tommy got an A in math. She can no longer hold her curiosity. She goes to his room and says: "Son, what was it? Was it the nuns?"Little Tommy looks at her and shakes his head "No"."Well then", she replies, "was it thebooks, the discipline, the structure, the uniforms, WHAT was it?".Little Tommy looks at her and says, "Well, on the first day of school, when I saw that guy nailed to the PLUS SIGN, I knew they weren't fooling around.