If animals have FB or Blackberry account, these are most likely their status:Poodle: Waiting for my owner to pick me up. Time for saloonCockroach: managed to skip from some one’s foot step.Cow: Huh! Again they are touching my bosom, what do theythink I am? B**ch?Cat: my 7th child is asking who is her dad, what shall I tell her??, I don’t even remember. And should I tell her I'm going to eat her?Mosquito: I am HIV positive this alldue wrong sucking !!!Chicken: If tomorrow I am not updating my status, means I am being served at Chicken Republic. Love you allOctopus: I have just refilled my ink, hurray!!Pig: oh gosh they throw the gossips that I am spreading flu…WTF!!Lice: oh poo!! I entered wrong hair, smells like urinal bowls!Goat : Friends, don’t go out, Eid holiday is comingPig writes a comment on Goat’s status: “ luckily I am haram”Goat replies: “ don’t you remember that after Eid is the Chinese new year, ?