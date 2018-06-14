Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: Animals Facebook status'  (Read 681 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Animals Facebook status'
« on: Feb 11, 2013, 02:31 AM »
If animals have FB or Blackberry account, these are most likely their status:
Poodle: Waiting for my owner to pick me up. Time for saloon
Cockroach: managed to skip from some one’s foot step.
Cow: Huh! Again they are touching my bosom, what do theythink I am? B**ch?
Cat: my 7th child is asking who is her dad, what shall I tell her??, I don’t even remember. And should I tell her I'm going to eat her?
Mosquito: I am HIV positive this alldue wrong sucking !!!
Chicken: If tomorrow I am not updating my status, means I am being served at Chicken Republic. Love you all
Octopus: I have just refilled my ink, hurray!!
Pig: oh gosh they throw the gossips that I am spreading flu…WTF!!
Lice: oh poo!! I entered wrong hair, smells like urinal bowls!
Goat : Friends, don’t go out, Eid holiday is coming
Pig writes a comment on Goat’s status: “ luckily I am haram”
Goat replies: “ don’t you remember that after Eid is the Chinese new year, ?
Logged

Emmy Baba

Re: Hilarious: Animals Facebook status'
« Reply #1 on: Feb 11, 2013, 06:09 AM »
Funny animal updates...laugh won kill mr die
Logged

Folami David

Re: Hilarious: Animals Facebook status'
« Reply #2 on: Mar 04, 2013, 01:04 PM »
This is extra-hillarious. I can't imagine how funny it would be if trully animals have their own facebook accounts. Omo Nigerians sabi compose joke o
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious: Animals Facebook status'
« Reply #3 on: Dec 29, 2013, 10:25 PM »
Animals should not, I mean not be on facebook. That would be AKWARD.
Laughing Out Loud!
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious: Animals Facebook status'
« Reply #4 on: Jan 14, 2014, 12:51 AM »
This updates would just be very funny if that was the case. Let it just include Human Beings alone.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 