Akpors in an attempt to commitsuicide takes a rope to thebathroom,and he is seen by atenant,so the followingconversation ensued betweendem:Tenant:Akpors wetin u wan do?Akpors:i wan commit suicide,mypapa say my life dey worhtless somake i just die now,sharp sharp.Tenant:ok but why u dey tie therope for ur waist?,u suppose tieam for neck?Akpors:i bin don tie am for myneck,i no fit breathe oh,i nearlydie...#Lobatan