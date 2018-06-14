Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch  (Read 1084 times)

KingFemzee

Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
« on: Feb 14, 2013, 02:23 PM »
Akpos visits a doctor and the following conversation ensured:

Akpos: Doctor i have a very big
problem, i have this problem of
forgetting everything i say within a
few second.

Doctor: Ok when did u first notice this
problem?

Akpos: What problem r u talking
about?

Doctor: Nurse admit this idiot in ward 7.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
« Reply #1 on: Feb 23, 2013, 11:21 AM »
He has automatically become a patient too.
Too bad for this individual
KingFemzee

Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
« Reply #2 on: Feb 24, 2013, 09:16 PM »
Lol, that was what he is.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
« Reply #3 on: Mar 02, 2013, 02:37 PM »
he has no choice but to accept his fate
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
« Reply #4 on: Mar 15, 2013, 02:44 PM »
This brain touch has gotten into him seriously. He can't even remember what he is saying anymore too bad! Very tight corner for Akpos
 
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
« Reply #5 on: Jan 18, 2014, 12:37 PM »
The doctor has done the right thing bcos it is just the correct thing to do right now. Very correct
