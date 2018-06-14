Jun 14, 2018, 12:44 AM
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Jokes and Comedy
Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
Topic: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
KingFemzee
Commando
Posts: 3231
Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
Feb 14, 2013, 02:23 PM
Akpos visits a doctor and the following conversation ensured:
Akpos: Doctor i have a very big
problem, i have this problem of
forgetting everything i say within a
few second.
Doctor: Ok when did u first notice this
problem?
Akpos: What problem r u talking
about?
Doctor: Nurse admit this idiot in ward 7.
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
Feb 23, 2013, 11:21 AM
He has automatically become a patient too.
Too bad for this individual
KingFemzee
Commando
Posts: 3231
Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
Feb 24, 2013, 09:16 PM
Lol, that was what he is.
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
Mar 02, 2013, 02:37 PM
he has no choice but to accept his fate
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
Mar 15, 2013, 02:44 PM
This brain touch has gotten into him seriously. He can't even remember what he is saying anymore too bad! Very tight corner for Akpos
Glory Skales Charity
Warrior
Posts: 1378
Re: Funny Joke: Akpor with brain touch
Jan 18, 2014, 12:37 PM
The doctor has done the right thing bcos it is just the correct thing to do right now. Very correct
