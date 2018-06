Akpors wife was taking a nap onValentine’s Day afternoon.After she awoke, she told herhusband Akpos, “I just dreamed thatyou gave me a gorgeous and expensivediamond necklace for Valentine’s Day!What do you think it means?”“You’ll know tonight,” Akpos said.That evening, her husband came homewith a smallpackage for her.Thrilled, she opened it and found a booktitled “The Meaning of Dreams.”