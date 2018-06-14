Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Unreceived E-mail
A mother-in-law comes home and finds her
son-in-law furious and packing his suitcase.

"What happened,?
"What happened? - I'll tell you what happenned!

I sent an email to my wife, Your Daughter, saying that I was coming home from my trip today. I got home and guess what I found?.

My wife, Your Daughter, yes my Mariam, with a
naked guy in our marital bed! This is the end of
our marriage, I will leave forever!"

"Calm down!" says mother-in-law. There is
something odd about this story. Mariam would
never do such a thing! Wait a minute while I
check what happened."

Moments later, mother-in-law comes back with
a big smile.
"You see, I ­said there must be a simple explanation..."­

"Mariam didn't receive your email!!
Amynwan

Re: Funny Joke: Unreceived E-mail
yeye mother and stupid daughter
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Unreceived E-mail
The daughter and mother are both fools
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Unreceived E-mail
their senses are missing big time.
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Unreceived E-mail
This is a very hillarious mother-in-law. So she supports the adultery her daughter is into? Nawa o. The man should have shot her once and for all
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Unreceived E-mail
What sort of question is this? Hahahaha so the mother knows about it too. Marriage Over!
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Unreceived E-mail
Mother in laws that are very much troublesome like this will always exist because they have to.
