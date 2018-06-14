A mother-in-law comes home and finds herson-in-law furious and packing his suitcase."What happened,?"What happened? - I'll tell you what happenned!I sent an email to my wife, Your Daughter, saying that I was coming home from my trip today. I got home and guess what I found?.My wife, Your Daughter, yes my Mariam, with anaked guy in our marital bed! This is the end ofour marriage, I will leave forever!""Calm down!" says mother-in-law. There issomething odd about this story. Mariam wouldnever do such a thing! Wait a minute while Icheck what happened."Moments later, mother-in-law comes back witha big smile."You see, I ­said there must be a simple explanation..."­"Mariam didn't receive your email!!#Lobatan