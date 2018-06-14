A mother-in-law comes home and finds her
son-in-law furious and packing his suitcase.
"What happened,?
"What happened? - I'll tell you what happenned!
I sent an email to my wife, Your Daughter, saying that I was coming home from my trip today. I got home and guess what I found?.
My wife, Your Daughter, yes my Mariam, with a
naked guy in our marital bed! This is the end of
our marriage, I will leave forever!"
"Calm down!" says mother-in-law. There is
something odd about this story. Mariam would
never do such a thing! Wait a minute while I
check what happened."
Moments later, mother-in-law comes back with
a big smile.
"You see, I said there must be a simple explanation..."
"Mariam didn't receive your email!!
#Lobatan