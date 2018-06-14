Pages: [1]   Go Down

Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
Websites offering information on study in individual European countries are listed in the attached file. Do take your time to download the document and explore it keenly. Together we can create freedom through information sharing.

NB: Please you need to register before you can have access to the attached document!

You can also check out for vital information on InfoStrides Blog.

I wish you best as you explore these opportunities.
Websites offering information on study in individual European countries are listed below. Click on the link in front of your country of choice to get detail information about studying in your chosen country.

You can check or post your request for further information here.

•   Austria - OeAD - Österreichischer Austauschdienst - Welcome to Austria
•   Belgium - Diplomatie.be
•   Bulgaria - STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN BULGARIA
•   Cyprus - STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN CYPRUS
•   Czech Republic - http://www.czech.cz/en/work-study/
•   Denmark - http://www.studyindenmark.dk
•   Estonia - SmartEstonia.ee
•   Finland - http://www.cimo.fi
•   France - http://www.campusfrance.org
•   Germany - http://www.daad.de
•   Greece - Ministry of Education, Lifelong Learning and Religious Affairs - main
•   Hungary - http://www.studyinhungary.hu
•   Iceland - http://www.estia.rthj.hi.is/educ/edindex.html
•   Ireland - http://www.educationireland.ie
•   Italy - http://www.study-in-italy.it
•   Latvia - STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN LATVIA
•   Liechtenstein - http://www.hochschule.li/en/students/permits.asp
•   Lithuania - http://www.smm.lt/en/
•   Luxembourg - http://www.cedies.public.lu
•   Malta - STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN MALTA
•   Netherlands - http://www.studyin.nl
•   Norway - http://www.studyinnorway.no
•   Poland - STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN POLAND
•   Portugal - STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN PORTUGAL
•   Romania - http://www.study-in-romania.ro
•   Slovakia - http://www.saia.sk/eng/
•   Slovenia - STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN SLOVENIA
•   Spain - http://www.sgci.mec.es/au/proforeign.htm
•   Sweden - http://www.studyinsweden.se
•   Turkey - http://www.studyturkey.metu.edu.tr/
•   United Kingdom - Education UK | Home
Good resources!
Good resources!

Thanks. This has been updated!
Good job! Really a good resources...
This is a great article,thank you very much for sharing it.I will keep too because i will need it later on in life.
Nice one mate. Thanks a bunch.
