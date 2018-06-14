Jun 14, 2018, 01:27 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
International Admissions
»
Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links) (Read 5078 times)
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Posts: 5555
N
View Inventory
Send Money To MyInfoStride
N
Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
«
on:
Sep 22, 2009, 08:49 PM »
Websites offering information on study in individual European countries are listed in the attached file. Do take your time to download the document and explore it keenly. Together we can create freedom through information sharing.
NB: Please you need to register before you can have access to the attached document!
You can also check out for vital information on
InfoStrides Blog
.
I wish you best as you explore these opportunities.
Logged
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Posts: 5555
N
View Inventory
Send Money To MyInfoStride
N
Re: Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
«
Reply #1 on:
May 16, 2010, 09:36 PM »
Websites offering information on study in individual European countries are listed below. Click on the link in front of your country of choice to get detail information about studying in your chosen country.
You can check or post your request for further information here.
• Austria -
OeAD - Österreichischer Austauschdienst - Welcome to Austria
• Belgium -
Diplomatie.be
• Bulgaria -
STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN BULGARIA
• Cyprus -
STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN CYPRUS
• Czech Republic -
http://www.czech.cz/en/work-study/
• Denmark -
http://www.studyindenmark.dk
• Estonia -
SmartEstonia.ee
• Finland -
http://www.cimo.fi
• France -
http://www.campusfrance.org
• Germany -
http://www.daad.de
• Greece -
Ministry of Education, Lifelong Learning and Religious Affairs - main
• Hungary -
http://www.studyinhungary.hu
• Iceland -
http://www.estia.rthj.hi.is/educ/edindex.html
• Ireland -
http://www.educationireland.ie
• Italy -
http://www.study-in-italy.it
• Latvia -
STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN LATVIA
• Liechtenstein -
http://www.hochschule.li/en/students/permits.asp
• Lithuania -
http://www.smm.lt/en/
• Luxembourg -
http://www.cedies.public.lu
• Malta -
STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN MALTA
• Netherlands -
http://www.studyin.nl
• Norway -
http://www.studyinnorway.no
• Poland -
STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN POLAND
• Portugal -
STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN PORTUGAL
• Romania -
http://www.study-in-romania.ro
• Slovakia -
http://www.saia.sk/eng/
• Slovenia -
STRUCTURE OF EDUCATION SYSTEM IN SLOVENIA
• Spain -
http://www.sgci.mec.es/au/proforeign.htm
• Sweden -
http://www.studyinsweden.se
• Turkey -
http://www.studyturkey.metu.edu.tr/
• United Kingdom -
Education UK | Home
Logged
sparrow
Vanguard
Posts: 2410
N
View Inventory
Send Money To sparrow
N
Re: Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
«
Reply #2 on:
Oct 08, 2010, 06:50 PM »
Good resources!
Logged
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Posts: 5555
N
View Inventory
Send Money To MyInfoStride
N
Re: Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
«
Reply #3 on:
Aug 10, 2011, 04:11 AM »
Quote from: sparrow on Oct 08, 2010, 06:50 PM
Good resources!
Thanks. This has been updated!
Logged
Jobbers
Guest
Re: Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
«
Reply #4 on:
Sep 24, 2011, 03:24 PM »
Good job! Really a good resources...
Logged
charlly007
Warrior
Posts: 283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To charlly007
N
Re: Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
«
Reply #5 on:
Apr 21, 2012, 05:54 AM »
This is a great article,thank you very much for sharing it.I will keep too because i will need it later on in life.
Logged
Rexyspy
Warrior
Posts: 40
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Rexyspy
N
Re: Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
«
Reply #6 on:
Oct 06, 2012, 12:05 PM »
Nice one mate. Thanks a bunch.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
International Admissions
»
Gateway to Studying in Europe (Countries' Website Links)
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2