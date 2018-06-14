Nigerian actor-turned politician, Richard Mofe Damijo popularly called RMD has been declared wanted for N50 Million fraud in Delta state.Mrs Phil Nkem Ajufo who is the acting GM of Delta state tourism board has been arrested and detained by EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) in Abuja over her involvement in the 50 million Naira fraud.As at the time of this report, the acting General manager for Delta State Tourism Board is still in detention as she is being quizzed for embezzling the aforementioned sum with her boss, Richard Mofe Damijo.RMD & Mr Ajufo allegedly embezzled 50 Million naira from the account of Delta State Ministry of Culture and Tourism last year.The popular Nollywood actor is the Commissioner in charge of Delta State Culture Tourism board. He has been declared wanted by the EFCC.According to Sahara Reporter, a letter was delivered to Ms. Ajufo to appear at their headquarters. She was reportedly asked to bring along relevant documents concerning the N50 million that was meant for the purported 2007 Delta Expo event which never held.The sources disclosed that Mr. Mofe Damijo went underground on learning about the current development.One source told our reporter that the commissioner, who is reported to be building himself a massive underground edifice in Lagos, was trying to use political contacts in Delta and Abuja to scuttle the EFCC’s investigation and washed his hands off the scam.SaharaReporters learnt that Mr. Mofe Damijo denied knowledge of the money during the budget defense exercise.Several calls and sms texts sent to Mr. Damijo and Ms. Ajufo’s mobile lines were not answered. After a while, the commissioner switched off his mobile phone.Late last year, Saharareporters had broken the news of the N50 million allegedly embezzled by the commissioner and the acting GM of the state’s tourism board.