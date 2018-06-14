At a Sunday school class, one Sunday morning,after an interesting topic, the teacher asked:"Any question?"Akpos, looking puzzled, raised his hand. Akpos :"U said the children of Israel escaped from Egypt?"Teacher: YesAkpos: "U said the children of Israel crossed the red sea?"Teacher: YesAkpos: "U said the children of Israel also brought down the mighty walls ofJericho?Teacher: Yes Akpos! What exactly is yourquestion?"Akpos : "When the children of Israel were doingall this, where exactly were the adults of Israel?#Lobatan