Hilarious: Children of Israel

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Children of Israel
KingFemzee:
At a Sunday school class, one Sunday morning,
after an interesting topic, the teacher asked:

"Any question?"

Akpos, looking puzzled, raised his hand. Akpos :
"U said the children of Israel escaped from Egypt?"

Teacher: Yes

Akpos: "U said the children of Israel crossed the red sea?"

Teacher: Yes

Akpos: "U said the children of Israel also brought down the mighty walls ofJericho?

Teacher: Yes Akpos! What exactly is your
question?"

Akpos : "When the children of Israel were doing
all this, where exactly were the adults of Israel?

#Lobatan
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Children of Israel
Shola Sholaz - Reply #1:
the question should be thrown at google jawe...
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: Children of Israel
Folami David - Reply #2:
Google sef won't be able to provide an answer to the question. Akpos' questions usually do not have answers...
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious: Children of Israel
EbukaOkafor14 - Reply #3:
Hahahaha. Good question and Bad question at the same time.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Children of Israel
Nifemi Donald - Reply #4:
There are certain things Akpos has to use his head to answer in times like this. Dude is just dull
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Children of Israel
Nifemi Donald - Reply #5:
Maybe Akpos felt the pressure was so much on the Children so it was only fair for him to ask for the adults. Vewi funny
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Children of Israel
Nifemi Donald - Reply #6:
Come to think of it, Akpos is right!
Hahahahahaha
