At a Sunday school class, one Sunday morning,
after an interesting topic, the teacher asked:
"Any question?"
Akpos, looking puzzled, raised his hand. Akpos :
"U said the children of Israel escaped from Egypt?"
Teacher: Yes
Akpos: "U said the children of Israel crossed the red sea?"
Teacher: Yes
Akpos: "U said the children of Israel also brought down the mighty walls ofJericho?
Teacher: Yes Akpos! What exactly is your
question?"
Akpos : "When the children of Israel were doing
all this, where exactly were the adults of Israel?
#Lobatan