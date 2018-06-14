Pages: [1]   Go Down

KingFemzee

Hilarious: The Fool
« on: Feb 25, 2013, 01:37 AM »
A man was having an argument with his wife. In the heat of the argument, wife called him a fool.

The husband got angry and said he can not be called a FOOL by a woman, not even his wife, so, she must therefore leave his house.

Neighbors intervened and the matter was resolved. But the wife was still nursing anger.

Later that night it rained heavily, and it was so cold the husband wanted to perform his manly
duty, sneaking his hand to touch his wife's laps
in the dark, the wife said"Who is that FOOL?"

The husband gently and quietly answered,"It's me,
honey"

#Lobatan
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: The Fool
« Reply #1 on: Mar 02, 2013, 01:51 PM »
he had to accept or else nothing for that night
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: The Fool
« Reply #2 on: Mar 15, 2013, 04:11 PM »
It is not good to be in dire need of ur wife in bed. Women take advantage of that to blackmail us. Men don't have too much power 
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: The Fool
« Reply #3 on: Mar 18, 2013, 06:50 PM »
This wife is aware of the woman power she has so she is exhibiting it well. The man is the biggest fool on earth right now...
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: The Fool
« Reply #4 on: Mar 31, 2013, 09:25 PM »
The husband is done for that night.
He would not get anything from the woman by all means. Too bad for him
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: The Fool
« Reply #5 on: Jan 06, 2014, 01:20 PM »
The fool in him came out at the end of everything.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious: The Fool
« Reply #6 on: Jan 11, 2014, 12:28 PM »
So now he can be called a fool by a woman? He changed his mind so soon? Hehehe. Can't stop laughing.
