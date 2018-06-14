Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher  (Read 997 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
« on: Feb 25, 2013, 01:44 AM »
TEACHER : Class choose between money and brain?

AKPOS : I’d go for the money!

TEACHER : I’d go for brain! And may i ask why you went for money Akpors?

AKPOS : Well i believe everybody goes for what he doesn’t have!

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
« Reply #1 on: Mar 02, 2013, 01:39 PM »
so the teacher is brainless? Akpos must be punished for this
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
« Reply #2 on: Mar 15, 2013, 04:23 PM »
Look at the way he is stylishly started abusing the honourable teacher. The teacher should give him a thorough beating of his life
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
« Reply #3 on: Mar 18, 2013, 06:32 PM »
Akpors has to be expelled for this one i suppose?
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
« Reply #4 on: Mar 31, 2013, 09:42 PM »
Akpos has guts. To insult his teacher in the presence of other pupils is a very brave thing to do.  A huge punishment awaits him
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
« Reply #5 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:52 PM »
Akpos has just taken a shot at his Teacher o and this is not looking good for his career at school.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
« Reply #6 on: Jan 11, 2014, 01:16 PM »
The teacher can just go ahea to expel Akpos from the school. It is about time that happened. LOL
