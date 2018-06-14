Jun 14, 2018, 01:06 AM
Topic: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher (Read 997 times)
KingFemzee
Commando
Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
TEACHER : Class choose between money and brain?
AKPOS : I’d go for the money!
TEACHER : I’d go for brain! And may i ask why you went for money Akpors?
AKPOS : Well i believe everybody goes for what he doesn’t have!
#Lobatan
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
so the teacher is brainless? Akpos must be punished for this
Folami David
Commando
Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
Look at the way he is stylishly started abusing the honourable teacher. The teacher should give him a thorough beating of his life
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
Akpors has to be expelled for this one i suppose?
Folami David
Commando
Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
Akpos has guts. To insult his teacher in the presence of other pupils is a very brave thing to do. A huge punishment awaits him
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
Akpos has just taken a shot at his Teacher o and this is not looking good for his career at school.
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Re: Hilarious: Akpors and his teacher
The teacher can just go ahea to expel Akpos from the school. It is about time that happened. LOL
