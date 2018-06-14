A man who absolutely hated his wife's cat decided
to get rid of him one day by driving him 20 blocks
from his home and leaving him at the park.
As he was nearing home, the cat was walking up
the driveway.
The next day, he decided to drive the cat 40 blocks away and try the same thing.
As we was driving back into his driveway, there
was the cat! He kept taking the cat farther and
farther away, but the darn cat would always beat
him home.
At last, he decided to drive a few miles away, turn
right, then left, past the bridge, then right again
and another right and so on until he reached what
he thought was a safe distance from his home and
he left the cat there.
Hours later, the man calls home to his wife: "Jen,
is the cat there?"
"Yes," the wife answers. "Why do you ask?"
Frustrated, the man answers: "Put that damn cat on the phone. I'm lost and I need directions.
