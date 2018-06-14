A man who absolutely hated his wife's cat decidedto get rid of him one day by driving him 20 blocksfrom his home and leaving him at the park.As he was nearing home, the cat was walking upthe driveway.The next day, he decided to drive the cat 40 blocks away and try the same thing.As we was driving back into his driveway, therewas the cat! He kept taking the cat farther andfarther away, but the darn cat would always beathim home.At last, he decided to drive a few miles away, turnright, then left, past the bridge, then right againand another right and so on until he reached whathe thought was a safe distance from his home andhe left the cat there.Hours later, the man calls home to his wife: "Jen,is the cat there?""Yes," the wife answers. "Why do you ask?"Frustrated, the man answers: "Put that damn cat on the phone. I'm lost and I need directions.#Lobatan