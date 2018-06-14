Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: The smart cat  (Read 862 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: The smart cat
A man who absolutely hated his wife's cat decided
to get rid of him one day by driving him 20 blocks
from his home and leaving him at the park.

As he was nearing home, the cat was walking up
the driveway.

The next day, he decided to drive the cat 40 blocks away and try the same thing.

As we was driving back into his driveway, there
was the cat! He kept taking the cat farther and
farther away, but the darn cat would always beat
him home.

At last, he decided to drive a few miles away, turn
right, then left, past the bridge, then right again
and another right and so on until he reached what
he thought was a safe distance from his home and
he left the cat there.

Hours later, the man calls home to his wife: "Jen,
is the cat there?"

"Yes," the wife answers. "Why do you ask?"

Frustrated, the man answers: "Put that damn cat on the phone. I'm lost and I need directions.

#Lobatan
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: The smart cat
he should not mess with the cat again.he is a useless man
KingFemzee

Re: Hilarious: The smart cat
What goes around comes around.
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: The smart cat
The cat has more brain than this dull man. He is now a learner learning from pet. Too good for him that he  could get through else he would have slept there
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: The smart cat
 The man should know he is the pet and the cat is now the master
Folami David

Re: Hilarious: The smart cat
The pet is wiser than the man. The man should be ashamed of himself for what just happened. It's a big shame on him
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: The smart cat
So can he stop hating on the cat now? It's about time!
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious: The smart cat
The cat is smarter than the man. The man should be ashamed of himself. He is a loser. LMFAO
