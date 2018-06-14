Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: American vs Indian movies  (Read 395 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: American vs Indian movies
« on: Feb 26, 2013, 01:25 PM »
1. Chinese have nothing better to
do than teaching or practice Kung Fu.

2. More than 50% of U.S. population are FBI/CIA agents, working undercover.

3. The purpose of school system of U.S. is to promote basketball.

4. Aliens have special interest in attacking U.S.

5. U.S. is a place where you can meet all mythical creatures like were wolves and vampires. :P

INDIAN MOVIES :
1. At least one of the identical twins is born evil.

2. While defusing a bomb, do not worry,
whichever wire you cut u'll always choose the right".

3. A hero will show no pain, while getting beaten up, but will show pain when a girl cleans up his wound.

4. A detective can solve a case only when he is suspended from duty.

5. If you decide to start dancing on the street, everyone you meet will know the steps.

emezico

Re: Hilarious: American vs Indian movies
« Reply #1 on: Feb 26, 2013, 08:11 PM »
These are true facts about American and Indian movies... :D
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: American vs Indian movies
« Reply #2 on: Mar 02, 2013, 12:49 PM »
you are extremely rite.all u said is true
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious: American vs Indian movies
« Reply #3 on: Dec 30, 2013, 01:05 AM »
The writer of this joke must watch 7 of this kind of movies daily for him to know this o. He is telling the truth in a funny way.
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious: American vs Indian movies
« Reply #4 on: Jan 04, 2014, 08:46 PM »
You deserve an award for this joke cos u stated facts and not lies. But i would've loved to hear about Naija Movies
