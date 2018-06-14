1. Chinese have nothing better to
do than teaching or practice Kung Fu.
2. More than 50% of U.S. population are FBI/CIA agents, working undercover.
3. The purpose of school system of U.S. is to promote basketball.
4. Aliens have special interest in attacking U.S.
5. U.S. is a place where you can meet all mythical creatures like were wolves and vampires.
INDIAN MOVIES :
1. At least one of the identical twins is born evil.
2. While defusing a bomb, do not worry,
whichever wire you cut u'll always choose the right".
3. A hero will show no pain, while getting beaten up, but will show pain when a girl cleans up his wound.
4. A detective can solve a case only when he is suspended from duty.
5. If you decide to start dancing on the street, everyone you meet will know the steps.
;-)