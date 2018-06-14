Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious: Akpors the prince
Akpos who was a prince was put under a spell so
that he could speak only one word each year. If
he didn’t speak for two years, the following year
he could speak two words and so on.

One day, he fell in love with a beautiful lady. He
refrained from speaking for two whole years so he
could call her “my darling.” But then he wanted to tell her he loved her, so he waited three more years.

At the end of these five years, he wanted to ask her to marry him, so he waited another four years.
Finally, as the ninth year of silence ended, he led the lady to the most romantic place in the kingdom and said, “My darling, I love you! Will you marry me?”

And the lady said, “Pardon?”

Re: Hilarious: Akpors the prince
To be a prince is not his destiny at all. It doesn't fit him
Re: Hilarious: Akpors the prince
akpos too is falling in love.haha
Re: Hilarious: Akpors the prince
prince is an overstatement for akpos
Re: Hilarious: Akpors the prince
Akpos should be a slave instead
Re: Hilarious: Akpors the prince
Another years of waiting again. Akpos is not a lucky boy at all. He is in real bondage. Not talking is unlike Akpos.
Re: Hilarious: Akpors the prince
Akpos should just forget about this love affair and focus on the spell that has befallen him.
