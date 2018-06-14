Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: Sober thoughts

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Sober thoughts
« on: Feb 27, 2013, 01:49 PM »
Once, all villagers decided to pray for rain, on the day of prayer all the People gathered but only one boy came with an umbrella.
THAT'S FAITH!

When you throw a baby in the air, she laughs
because she knows you will catch her.
THAT'S TRUST!

Every night we go to bed, without any assurance of being alive the next Morning but still we set the alarms to wake us up.
THAT'S HOPE!

We plan big things for tomorrow in spite of zero knowledge of the future.
THAT'S CONFIDENCE!

We see the world suffering.... But still we get
married !!!
THAT'S " OVER CONFIDENCE !
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Sober thoughts
« Reply #1 on: Feb 27, 2013, 06:20 PM »
Made a lot of sense. All u said is actually true
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Hilarious: Sober thoughts
« Reply #2 on: Feb 27, 2013, 06:30 PM »
True talk! It is inspiring!! Everyone does those things one way or the other.
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Sober thoughts
« Reply #3 on: Mar 02, 2013, 12:28 PM »
over confidence at its peak.true word!
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious: Sober thoughts
« Reply #4 on: Dec 30, 2013, 01:21 AM »
These are true definations.
I just can't stop to find this funny. I learn a lot from this type of jokes.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious: Sober thoughts
« Reply #5 on: Jan 04, 2014, 08:09 PM »
Nothing but the truth. There is nothing like a lie in this very one. Funny too.
Logged
