Hilarious: Spelling Mississippi.

Two Men From Kerala Get Onto A Bus In New York.
They Sit Down And Engage In An Animated
Conversation.

The Lady Sitting Next To Them Ignores Them At
First, But Her Attention Arise When She Hears One Of Them Say The Following:

“Emma Comes First. Then I Come.
Then Two Asses Come Together.

I Come Once-A-More! Two Asses, They Come Together Again.

I Come Again And Pee Twice. Then I Come One Last A Time.”

The Lady Can’t Take This Any More And Shouts:

“You Foul- Mouthed intercourse Obsessed Indian, In This
Country We Don’t Speak Aloud In Public Places
About Our intercourse Lives However Extraordinary They
Are.”

“Hey, Cool Down Lady, Said The Man. “Who Talking About intercourse?”

I’m A Just Telling My Friend How To Spell
Mississippi.“

#Lobatan
wow! this is a very long distance to spell such a word
How to spell something like that is not something that would warrant such stress now haba ...Kilo le to yi?
If not that it actually souds like that River no one would've believed this at all. But it looks like the truth. LOL
