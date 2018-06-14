Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious: Drogba and the old woman

Hilarious: Drogba and the old woman
After their return from AFCON, the players of Ivory Coast were so ashamed of their great loss to Nigeria, they decided to disguise themselves so as not to be recognised by their fellow countrymen.

Drogba disguised himself as a monk. While walking round the streets of Abidjan, suddenly, an old lady walked up to him and said, "Hi, Drogba!"

Amazed and annoyed that an old lady had seen through his disguise, he went back home and dressed as a Tuareg, again he bumped into the same old lady and she said:

How do you do, Drogba??"

Confused and puzzled, he asked. but how did you recognise me ma?"

The old lady laughed out loud and said, are you stupid or what? Its me, Yaya Touré.

#Lobatan :)
Re: Hilarious: Drogba and the old woman
Hahahaha This is a blow to Ivory Coast's face. They dissappointed their fans
Re: Hilarious: Drogba and the old woman
LMAO! What sort of thing is this? All because of a defeat? They have to acceept it and move on o
Re: Hilarious: Drogba and the old woman
Well Yaya Toure does not need to disguise himself any longer. He's been rewarded for long so it's time to come out.
