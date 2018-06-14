A store that sells husbands has just opened in New York City, where a women may go to choose ahusband.Among the instructions at the entrance is a description of how the store operates. You mayvisit the store ONLY ONCE!You may choose any man from a particular floor,or you may choose to go up a floor, but you cannot go back down except to exit the Building!So, a woman goes to the Husband Store to find ahusband.On the first floor the sign on the door reads:Floor 1 - These men have jobs and love the Lord.The woman felt good, but she wondered whatother qualities the men on the next floor wouldposses, so she decided to give it a try.The second floor sign reads:Floor 2 - These men have jobs, love the Lord, andlove kids."Wao! It's increasing", she told herself, "let me trysee the next floor so I can have the best there canbe. She climbs up the stairs andThe third floor sign reads:Floor 3 - These men have jobs, love the Lord, lovekids, and are extremely good looking."Wow," she thinks, but feels compelled to keepgoing, she could have the best of the best.She goes to the fourth floor and sign reads:Floor 4 - These men have jobs, love the Lord, lovekids, are drop-dead good looking and help with the housework."Oh, mercy me!" she exclaims, "I can hardly standit!"Still, she goes to the fifth floor and sign reads:Floor 5 - These men have jobs, love the Lord, lovekids, are drop-dead gorgeous, help with thehousework, and have a strong romantic streak.She is so tempted to stay, but she goes to the sixth floor and the sign reads:Floor 6 - You are visitor 4,363,012 to this floor.There are no men on this floor.This floor exists solely as proof that women areimpossible to Please.We are sorry, You can't go back to previous Floor.Watch your step as you exit the building, and havea nice day!Thank you for shopping at the Husband Store.#Lobatan