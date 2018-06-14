WHO IS AT FAULT?
Boss: Take this #150,000, go to computer village and buy me a quality laptop with a big RAM
Akpors: Okay sir!
Akpors didn't return after two days, so his boss decided to reach him on phone.
Boss: Hello, Akpors, what kept you long?
Akpors: The RAM
Boss: The RAM? How do you mean? Where are you now?
Akpors: I'm on my way back from Kano sir.
Boss: Kano?
Akpors: Yes Kano. I bought the Laptop at Ikeja but I traveled to Kano to buy the big RAM.
Boss: Oh my God!
Akpors(got angry): Oh my wetin? Oga, no tear eye for me o. I be small pickin? No be Laptop and big ram you send me?