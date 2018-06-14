Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: WHO IS AT FAULT?  (Read 548 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: WHO IS AT FAULT?
« on: Mar 01, 2013, 08:51 PM »
WHO IS AT FAULT?

Boss: Take this #150,000, go to computer village and buy me a quality laptop with a big RAM

Akpors: Okay sir!

Akpors didn't return after two days, so his boss decided to reach him on phone.

Boss: Hello, Akpors, what kept you long?

Akpors: The RAM

Boss: The RAM? How do you mean? Where are you now?

Akpors: I'm on my way back from Kano sir.

Boss: Kano?

Akpors: Yes Kano. I bought the Laptop at Ikeja but I traveled to Kano to buy the big RAM.

Boss: Oh my God!

Akpors(got angry): Oh my wetin? Oga, no tear eye for me o. I be small pickin? No be Laptop and big ram you send me?
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: WHO IS AT FAULT?
« Reply #1 on: Mar 02, 2013, 11:22 AM »
illiteracy is a ridiculous disease
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: WHO IS AT FAULT?
« Reply #2 on: Dec 16, 2013, 06:48 PM »
Confirm olodo is what Akpos is. And he is still arrogantly stupid without realising the wrong he has done. LOL
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: WHO IS AT FAULT?
« Reply #3 on: Jan 04, 2014, 01:10 PM »
Akpos is a peacock! Even if he didn't understand can't he ask?
Such a bad messenger.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: WHO IS AT FAULT?
« Reply #4 on: Jan 18, 2014, 03:37 PM »
Hahahaha This particular man is sturbonly stupid.
One who makes mistakes and doesn't realize it.
