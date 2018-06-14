1. U always win an argument quickly.2. U are explaining something to your friends and they are looking at another direction.3. Any time u yawn dog always barks.4. U want to kiss your girlfriend she will tell u "I don't like kissing"5. U want to whisper to your friend's ear and he starts begging u that he already knew what u wanted to say.6. U try to sing for a little baby and he/she starts crying.7. Pastor is praying for everybody in d church, when it got to your turn, he instructed u not to say amen.WHEN U NOTICE ALL THESE, CONSULT:~ Sensodyne~ Close-up~ Oral B~ Colgate~ Macleanetc.If symptoms persist, please see a doctor.