SYMPTOMS OF MOUTH ODOUR
1. U always win an argument quickly.
2. U are explaining something to your friends and they are looking at another direction.
3. Any time u yawn dog always barks.
4. U want to kiss your girlfriend she will tell u "I don't like kissing"
5. U want to whisper to your friend's ear and he starts begging u that he already knew what u wanted to say.
6. U try to sing for a little baby and he/she starts crying.
7. Pastor is praying for everybody in d church, when it got to your turn, he instructed u not to say amen.
WHEN U NOTICE ALL THESE, CONSULT:
~ Sensodyne
~ Close-up
~ Oral B
~ Colgate
~ Maclean
etc.
If symptoms persist, please see a doctor.