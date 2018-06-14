Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious! Symtoms Of Mouth Odour  (Read 469 times)

emezico

Hilarious! Symtoms Of Mouth Odour
« on: Mar 01, 2013, 09:06 PM »
SYMPTOMS OF MOUTH ODOUR

1. U always win an argument quickly.

2. U are explaining something to your friends and they are looking at another direction.

3. Any time u yawn dog always barks.

4. U want to kiss your girlfriend she will tell u "I don't like kissing"

5. U want to whisper to your friend's ear and he starts begging u that he already knew what u wanted to say.

6. U try to sing for a little baby and he/she starts crying.

7. Pastor is praying for everybody in d church, when it got to your turn, he instructed u not to say amen.

WHEN U NOTICE ALL THESE, CONSULT:

~ Sensodyne
~ Close-up
~ Oral B
~ Colgate
~ Maclean
etc.

If symptoms persist, please see a doctor.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious! Symtoms Of Mouth Odour
« Reply #1 on: Mar 02, 2013, 11:16 AM »
lmao! this is so hillarious.laugh wan kill me.
Folami David

Re: Hilarious! Symtoms Of Mouth Odour
« Reply #2 on: Dec 16, 2013, 06:55 PM »
Hahahahahah There is no lie here o. This is just the basc truth. Close Up is always a friend. 
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious! Symtoms Of Mouth Odour
« Reply #3 on: Jan 04, 2014, 12:58 PM »
Hehehehehe this is the very truth.
Mouth Odour will always have this kind of symptoms that victims can use to know.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious! Symtoms Of Mouth Odour
« Reply #4 on: Jan 18, 2014, 03:10 PM »
Mouth Odour Carriers will now know what they've been carrying up and down. This has revealed it to them
