Akpors was walking down the street sometime ago, then he saw a beautiful Toyota Jeep parked on the side way. He stopped for a minute to stare and admire it... Just then he saw abeautiful & hot chick coming down the road.(He quickly thought to himself as a smart guy) He quickly moved near the car & pretended it was his ride, he kicked a bit at the front tire and stood by the side of the door.He could see her staring at him, sure enough she had fallen for him already(he thought to himself.She walked towards him. He composed himself & faked a call to his mechanic while leaning on thedoor. Just then she approached him and said, "Excuse me!". He pretended not to hear her as heflew big amounts of money for spareparts.After a minute she again said, "Excuse me sir!" Akpos lowered his phone & said, "just a second sweetheart, let me conclude my last order" &continued on phone as he moved away from thedoor. (at this moment he was sure she hadfallen for him, he could tell from her impatience)But just as he moved from the door, guess what!She opened her handbag, removed the car keys, opened the door, entered & drove off.Akpors fainted!!!