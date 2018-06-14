One day David called his home. The servant (Akpors) picked up the phone.
David: where is my wife?
Akpors: she is with her husband.
David: fool, I'm her husband!
Akpors: sorry sir, i didn't recognize you, then who is the other man in bedroom with her?
David: how will i know? Listen,do me a favor. Kill the man and my traitor wife....
The faithful servant followed his orders and called back.
Akpors: sir, i killed them. What shall i do with their bodies?
David: drown them in the river behind our building.
Akpors: but we don't have any river behind our house.....
David replied: sorry OOH, wrong number...
