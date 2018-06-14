Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: Wrong Number  (Read 458 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Wrong Number
« on: Mar 06, 2013, 03:52 PM »
One day David called his home. The servant (Akpors) picked up the phone.

David: where is my wife?

Akpors: she is with her husband.

David: fool, I'm her husband!

Akpors: sorry sir, i didn't recognize you, then who is the other man in bedroom with her?

David: how will i know? Listen,do me a favor. Kill the man and my traitor wife....

The faithful servant followed his orders and called back.

Akpors: sir, i killed them. What shall i do with their bodies?

David: drown them in the river behind our building.

Akpors: but we don't have any river behind our house.....

David replied: sorry OOH, wrong number...

#Lobatan :)
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious: Wrong Number
« Reply #1 on: Jan 04, 2014, 02:19 PM »
Ha! I hope this is nt the folamidavid on this website? lmao. Gbese re o! Wrong no after murder.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 