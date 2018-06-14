Justin Bieber Gets Shirtless Before Celebrating HisBirthday.Justin Bieber is taking his shirtless look global. The soon-to-be 19-year-old singer decided to show off his (bulkier) upper body after performing at his Birmingham concert today, and either things got too hot to handle that Biebs needed to cool off, or he's getting ready to party."Great show!!! Now gonna go celebrate 19!! Thanks," he tweeted.Biebs is reportedly planning to celebrate his special day with a huge, circus-themed birthday bash at a London venue. There's no word as to where exactly, but there are a couple spots J.B.'s hit up recently that he might decide to visit again.While in London for the Brit Awards, Justin went to Amika, a stylish club in Kensington, before finishing up the night at the members-only British Luxury London Club at 4 a.m.That sounds promising.