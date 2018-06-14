Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2face, Annie to hold traditional wedding in Dubai  (Read 419 times)

2face, Annie to hold traditional wedding in Dubai
All is now set for
 celebrity power
 couple Tuface
 Idibia and Annie Macaulay to hold their traditional wedding ceremony tomorrow, Friday March 8th, at the Apostolic High School, Esit Urua Community, Eket- Ibeno road, in Uyo, the bride’s hometown.
Tuface and Annie will hold their white wedding in Dubai on March 23.
On Valentine’s day last year, Tuface proposed in the presence of very close friends to a shocked and tearful Annie who has been his off/on girlfriend in a roller coaster relationship that lasted years. Annie has a four year old daughter, Isabel, for Tuface.
Re: 2face, Annie to hold traditional wedding in Dubai
I can't wait to see 2baba get married o, it is trully a dream come true for his beloved fans. This is what we've all always wanted. Good for him
