With regards to the meeting held today, the Boyfriend Association of Nigeria(B.A.N) decided to go on a two months strike starting from 1st December, 2012. This strike is not to cause mayhem, riot or any form of breakup with our beloveth girlfriends.We plan to use this strike period as a time for appraisal and re-dedication in our supposed relationship. During this period, all forms of communication (formal, intercourseual or otherwise) is allowed but all form of financial assistance will be put to rest. We assure our girlfriend(s) that this supposed strike period, our commitment will be 100% and won't be questioned, also, this period will not, WE repeat, will not pose a threat to the relationship unless you the girlfriend(s) choose to.Full boyfriend responsibility will resume on the 1st of February, 2013 to enable both parties plan for the upcoming valentine (14th February, 2013).We thank our girlfriends for their anticipated 'Good Behavior' during this period.