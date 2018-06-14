Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Sharp Generation New Guys

Shola Sholaz

Funny Joke: Sharp Generation New Guys
«

With regards to the meeting held today, the Boyfriend Association of Nigeria(B.A.N) decided to go on a two months strike starting from 1st December, 2012. This strike is not to cause mayhem, riot or any form of breakup with our beloveth girlfriends.
We plan to use this strike period as a time for appraisal and re-dedication in our supposed relationship. During this period, all forms of communication (formal, intercourseual or otherwise) is allowed but all form of financial assistance will be put to rest. We assure our girlfriend(s) that this supposed strike period, our commitment will be 100% and won't be questioned, also, this period will not, WE repeat, will not pose a threat to the relationship unless you the girlfriend(s) choose to.
Full boyfriend responsibility will resume on the 1st of February, 2013 to enable both parties plan for the upcoming valentine (14th February, 2013).
We thank our girlfriends for their anticipated 'Good Behavior' during this period.
KingFemzee

Re: Funny Joke: Sharp Generation New Guys
« Reply #1
Lol...i hope the girls agree?
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Sharp Generation New Guys
« Reply #2
This is a grneration of laughter i must say. Ridiculously funny. More from you
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Sharp Generation New Guys
« Reply #3
The girls have to agree with this one o because it is about time they did. Lwkmd
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Sharp Generation New Guys
« Reply #4
I'm also shocked as to whether the girls will agree with this one. I for  one do not agree with this one ooo. LMAO
