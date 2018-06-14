KWAM 1 and 9ice at the BGV Concert, 2012 Nigerian Fuji singer Kwam 1 and Pop singer 9ice are set to perform in Brooklyn, New York.
.
Organised by Orbit Entertainment, K1 and the Alapomeji boss will on Friday, March 29, 2013 thrill fans at the Tropical Reflections Ballroom, 4501, Glenwood Road, Brooklyn.
.
Others billed to perform include DJ Tunez, D Afoo and Brave Boi Music Group.
.
Organisers say K1 and 9ice will also perform their duet ‘Health is wealth’ live on stage.
.
In 2012, K1 was a guest performer at 9ice’s ‘BGV’ concert held at the Expo Hall of the Eko Hotel and Suites. K1 ended the show, performing for two straight hours.