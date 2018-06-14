KWAM 1 and 9ice at the BGV Concert, 2012 Nigerian Fuji singer Kwam 1 and Pop singer 9ice are set to perform in Brooklyn, New York.Organised by Orbit Entertainment, K1 and the Alapomeji boss will on Friday, March 29, 2013 thrill fans at the Tropical Reflections Ballroom, 4501, Glenwood Road, Brooklyn.Others billed to perform include DJ Tunez, D Afoo and Brave Boi Music Group.Organisers say K1 and 9ice will also perform their duet ‘Health is wealth’ live on stage.In 2012, K1 was a guest performer at 9ice’s ‘BGV’ concert held at the Expo Hall of the Eko Hotel and Suites. K1 ended the show, performing for two straight hours.