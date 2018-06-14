Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: KWAM 1, 9ice To Perform In New York  (Read 510 times)

Shola Sholaz

KWAM 1, 9ice To Perform In New York
« on: Mar 11, 2013, 08:51 PM »

KWAM 1 and 9ice at the BGV Concert, 2012 Nigerian Fuji singer Kwam 1 and Pop singer 9ice are set to perform in Brooklyn, New York.
.
Organised by Orbit Entertainment, K1 and the Alapomeji boss will on Friday, March 29, 2013 thrill fans at the Tropical Reflections Ballroom, 4501, Glenwood Road, Brooklyn.
.
Others billed to perform include DJ Tunez, D Afoo and Brave Boi Music Group.
.
Organisers say K1 and 9ice will also perform their duet ‘Health is wealth’ live on stage.
.
In 2012, K1 was a guest performer at 9ice’s ‘BGV’ concert held at the Expo Hall of the Eko Hotel and Suites. K1 ended the show, performing for two straight hours.
Logged

Folami David

Re: KWAM 1, 9ice To Perform In New York
« Reply #1 on: Mar 12, 2013, 11:18 AM »
These are 2 great Nigerian artistes. 9ice has been quiet for sometime now though, i hope he'll return soon
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: KWAM 1, 9ice To Perform In New York
« Reply #2 on: Mar 12, 2013, 01:45 PM »
Quote from: Folami David on Mar 12, 2013, 11:18 AM
These are 2 great Nigerian artistes. 9ice has been quiet for sometime now though, i hope he'll return soon
I've been hearing some of 9ice's songs on Nigerian Radio Stations expecially on Wazobia FM. Listen daily
Logged

Folami David

Re: KWAM 1, 9ice To Perform In New York
« Reply #3 on: Mar 13, 2013, 02:00 PM »
9ice is a musician i will love to hear always. His music's originality is fantastic. He is a complete Yoruba literate.
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: KWAM 1, 9ice To Perform In New York
« Reply #4 on: Mar 13, 2013, 07:12 PM »
What i respect most about him is the yoruba proverbs he adds to his music. very traditional! K1 rocks too
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 