Jun 14, 2018, 12:41 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines (Read 513 times)
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
«
on:
Mar 14, 2013, 09:54 AM »
There is a girl whose name is Joy. She starts shouting hay hay hay hay hay hay...in the sun. This goes on for sometime before her mother notices. So she asks,
"Joy, why are you shouting hay hay hay in the sun?" Joy replies, "Mum, my teacher says I should make hay while the sun shines." Hahahahahahahaha.
Stupidity!
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Folami David
N
Re: Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
«
Reply #1 on:
Mar 15, 2013, 02:25 PM »
Illiteravy has always been a disease and it will forever be. This is a very bad form of illiteracy. Too bad for the girl
Logged
Glory Skales Charity
Warrior
Posts: 1378
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Glory Skales Charity
N
Re: Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 18, 2014, 12:55 PM »
Big time stupidity. I hope she did not inherit it from her mother.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2