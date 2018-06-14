Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines

Shola Sholaz

Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
Mar 14, 2013, 09:54 AM

There is a girl whose name is Joy. She starts shouting hay hay hay hay hay hay...in the sun. This goes on for sometime before her mother notices. So she asks,
"Joy, why are you shouting hay hay hay in the sun?" Joy replies, "Mum, my teacher says I should make hay while the sun shines." Hahahahahahahaha.
Stupidity!
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
Reply #1 on: Mar 15, 2013, 02:25 PM
Illiteravy has always been a disease and it will forever be. This is a very bad form of illiteracy. Too bad for the girl
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny Joke: Make Hay While The Sun Shines
Reply #2 on: Jan 18, 2014, 12:55 PM
Big time stupidity. I hope she did not inherit it from her mother.
