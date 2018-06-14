Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Monalisa Chinda Finally Finds Love  (Read 363 times)

Shola Sholaz

Monalisa Chinda Finally Finds Love
« on: Mar 15, 2013, 01:45 AM »

This one is not rumour o...I speak fact! :-) Monalisa and popular Lagos businessman, Lanre Nzeribe have been dating quietly since early last year. Off and on sha! I wasn't going to write about it before because I thought it was one of 'those things' but these two have obviously been bitten by the love bug.
.
Lanre is not only personally involved in all Monalisa's projects, but he tells everyone who cares to listen that he's found the woman of his dreams. Plus the lovers have been stepping out a lot lately.
.
Lanre Nzeribe famously dated actress Liz Benson and socialite Grace Egbagbe many years back.
Logged

Folami David

Re: Monalisa Chinda Finally Finds Love
« Reply #1 on: Mar 15, 2013, 09:47 AM »
That is very good for her as a person. It had to happen sometime in her life. Congratulations to her
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 