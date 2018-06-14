This one is not rumour o...I speak fact! :-) Monalisa and popular Lagos businessman, Lanre Nzeribe have been dating quietly since early last year. Off and on sha! I wasn't going to write about it before because I thought it was one of 'those things' but these two have obviously been bitten by the love bug.Lanre is not only personally involved in all Monalisa's projects, but he tells everyone who cares to listen that he's found the woman of his dreams. Plus the lovers have been stepping out a lot lately.Lanre Nzeribe famously dated actress Liz Benson and socialite Grace Egbagbe many years back.