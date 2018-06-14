The embattled actress was today sentenced to 90 days in rehab, 30 days community service and 18 months of psychological counseling.What did she do? Reckless driving and providing false information to a police officer, all while on probation for shoplifting in 2012.The misdemeanor charges stem from a 2012 car accident in which Lindsay's car rear-ended a truck.When police officers arrived at the scene, Lindsay lied that her assistant was the one driving, plus they found alcohol in her car. She managed to avoid jail today. Nice outfit by the way :-)