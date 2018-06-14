Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland  (Read 6869 times)

MyInfoStride

2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland
« on: Mar 18, 2011, 08:54 PM »
The Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS) in Finland have been sending invitation letters to short listed candidates for entrance examination for Bachelor's Degree programmes. The dates of the examinations have not been confirmed yet but will surely post it if available.

If you have applied for admission during the joint application period, please check your email for notification letter from now on. If you have received your notification, please let us know the dates stated for the examinations.
scholarscope

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finlan
« Reply #1 on: Mar 19, 2011, 09:24 AM »
Good news!
Ed Faizi

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finlan
« Reply #2 on: Mar 23, 2011, 06:05 AM »
I have also applied but still didn't got the invitation letter :(
sparrow

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finlan
« Reply #3 on: Mar 26, 2011, 03:15 AM »
Quote from: Ed Faizi on Mar 23, 2011, 06:05 AM
I have also applied but still didn't got the invitation letter :(

You will be communicated. Just be on the look or contact the university you chose as your first choice for further information.

To All, the entrance examinations outside Finland will be held on 11-17 April 2011. Information on the exact dates, locations and other procedures concerning the examinations will be sent to all eligible applicants in the invitation letter.
SIJUADE

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applie
« Reply #4 on: Mar 28, 2011, 12:25 PM »
pls help me.
MyInfoStride

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences
« Reply #5 on: Mar 28, 2011, 02:30 PM »
Quote from: SIJUADE on Mar 28, 2011, 12:25 PM
pls help me.

What kind of help do you want?
Ed Faizi

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finlan
« Reply #6 on: Mar 30, 2011, 11:44 AM »
Quote from: sparrow on Mar 26, 2011, 03:15 AM
Quote from: Ed Faizi on Mar 23, 2011, 06:05 AM
I have also applied but still didn't got the invitation letter :(

You will be communicated. Just be on the look or contact the university you chose as your first choice for further information.

To All, the entrance examinations outside Finland will be held on 11-17 April 2011. Information on the exact dates, locations and other procedures concerning the examinations will be sent to all eligible applicants in the invitation letter.

I got the Invitation letter today by mail and the exam date is 28th April. :)
scholarscope

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finlan
« Reply #7 on: Mar 30, 2011, 04:30 PM »
Congratulations on the invitation and thanks for sharing. You are wished best of all.

What is your chosen programme? Which country is your center situated?

Meanhwile, it has also come to our attention that some will have their entrance examination in April 12, 2011. Specifically for International Business Entrance Examination.
Ed Faizi

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finlan
« Reply #8 on: Mar 31, 2011, 01:56 PM »
Thanks, my chosen pragramme is Information Technology at Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences, Finland.

I don't think the entrance examination will be so tough but I hope to pass the exam with some good result.
Jobbers

Re: 2011 Invitation Letters for Entrance Examination into Universities of Applied Sciences in Finlan
« Reply #9 on: Mar 31, 2011, 03:44 PM »
Quote from: Ed Faizi on Mar 31, 2011, 01:56 PM
Thanks, my chosen pragramme is Information Technology at Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences, Finland.

I don't think the entrance examination will be so tough but I hope to pass the exam with some good result.

I wish you best but prepare well because competition is high. The entrance examination will be written throughout the world.
