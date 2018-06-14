I have also applied but still didn't got the invitation letter
pls help me.
Quote from: Ed Faizi on Mar 23, 2011, 06:05 AMI have also applied but still didn't got the invitation letter You will be communicated. Just be on the look or contact the university you chose as your first choice for further information.To All, the entrance examinations outside Finland will be held on 11-17 April 2011. Information on the exact dates, locations and other procedures concerning the examinations will be sent to all eligible applicants in the invitation letter.
Thanks, my chosen pragramme is Information Technology at Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences, Finland.I don't think the entrance examination will be so tough but I hope to pass the exam with some good result.