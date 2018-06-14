As a warm up to his much anticipated Canadian tour coming up later in April, Iyanya will be performing in the US, for fans who have been waiting for many months.
.
On Thursday, April 11, 2013, Iyanya and Emma Nyra will stop over at the Shrine, South Wabash, Chicago, Illinois, USA, for a scheduled performance.
.
Two weeks later, Iyanya who recently released his second album Iyanya Vs Desire will kick off his first-ever tour of Canada in Toronto on April 26, 2013 and round off in Vancouver in May 5, 2013.
.
