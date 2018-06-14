Pages: [1]   Go Down

Iyanya Is Taking 'Kukere' To Chicago

Shola Sholaz

Iyanya Is Taking 'Kukere' To Chicago
« on: Mar 27, 2013, 04:06 PM »
As a warm up to his much anticipated Canadian tour coming up later in April, Iyanya will be performing in the US, for fans who have been waiting for many months.
On Thursday, April 11, 2013, Iyanya and Emma Nyra will stop over at the Shrine, South Wabash, Chicago, Illinois, USA, for a scheduled performance.
Two weeks later, Iyanya who recently released his second album Iyanya Vs Desire will kick off his first-ever tour of Canada in Toronto on April 26, 2013 and round off in Vancouver in May 5, 2013.
Source: NET.
Folami David

Re: Iyanya Is Taking 'Kukere' To Chicago
« Reply #1 on: Mar 27, 2013, 07:26 PM »
Okay that seems like a great idea from the young man. Chicago isn't a bad place to take that track to. Great step Inyanya
