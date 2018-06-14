Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye’s mum has just joined the bandwagon of people who bring in cars into the country to sell. The ageless mother of the beautiful thespian, Oge, we recently scooped, came to town a few weeks back with some space buses where she stocked with all sort of things to give away to friends and family.The busses, information revealed, are meant for sale at very reasonable prices, any interested customer should contact the woman through her daughter, Oge or through this office, sure you would get a fair deal!As you are reading this, she is already looking for a perfect location where she can use as car lot to display her cars whenever she comes home. Good thinking you would say!