The wife of singer Tuface Idibia, Mrs Annie Idibia is pregnant.According to sources, the beautiful actress is very excited about her pregnancy.This baby will make Annie Macaulay’s second baby and the seventh child for 2face Idibia.The African queen crooner has 5 other children with his two baby mamas namely Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Ajaba.2face and Annie Idibia welcomed their first daughter Isabella together in December 2009.Congrats to the couple.