Nokia N310 is a dual SIM mobile phone with features like FM Radio, expandable storage capacity of 32 GB, 3-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen, Wi-Fi capability, and 2 MP Primary Camera.BASIC FEATURES:
- SIM: Dual SIM, GSM + GSM
- Touch Screen: Yes, Capacitive
- Business Features: VOIP Support
- Call Features: Conference Call, Speed Dialing, Hands Free, Loudspeaker, Call Divert
- Handset Color: Black
