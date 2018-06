SIM: Dual SIM, GSM + GSM

Touch Screen: Yes, Capacitive

Business Features: VOIP Support

Call Features: Conference Call, Speed Dialing, Hands Free, Loudspeaker, Call Divert

Handset Color: Black

Nokia N310 is a dual SIM mobile phone with features like FM Radio, expandable storage capacity of 32 GB, 3-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen, Wi-Fi capability, and 2 MP Primary Camera.Read more and order online: Nokia Asha N310 Dual-SIM Mobile Phone