Author Topic: Nigerian Actors & Actresses Sleep With Each Other On Movie Location – Moji Olaiya Admits  (Read 558 times)

Nigerian Actors & Actresses Sleep With Each Other On Movie Location – Moji Olaiya Admits
« on: Apr 08, 2013, 01:47 PM »
Nollywood entertainers’s engagement in adult game on movie set is not a new thing and to further verify the story, Nigerian Yoruba actress Mojisola Olaiya popularly called Moji Olaiya has come open.
In a recent interview with Kayode Aponmade, see Moji Olaiya’s response below;
Kayode Aponmade asked: But do you agree that actors and actresses sleep with each other on location?
Moji Olaiya said: It is possible. intercourse is an adult game that requires both parties to agree. Since no one has ever complained of being raped, there should be no complaint about that. Other people in other professions also sleep with each other.
No wonder they never marry each other. Make dem take things easy oooo…
« Reply #1 on: Apr 08, 2013, 05:04 PM »
That is very bad of them if this is actually true. Though i've been seeing some very bad Nollywood movies of late
« Reply #2 on: Apr 09, 2013, 12:32 AM »
I am not surprised at what Moji Olaiya said, the way they act in their movies is very suspicious
