Ace Wazobia FM OAP Ani Chinedu Emmanuel aka Nedu, who cracks the whole of Lagos up with his amazing rendition of the news in pidgin and an MTN ambassador, finally exchanged vows with his long time girlfriend Uzoamaka Ohiri at the marriage registry in Ikoyi on Thursday April 4th 2013. The church wedding will hold in Lagos on the 4th of May 2013.Uzoamaka is a graduate of Madonna University, Okija, same as Nedu.