College of Life Sciences and Medicine Development Trust of the
University of Aberdeen are offering 2013 Taught Postgraduate Scholarship in UK. The International students can apply for this scholarship. To be eligible for the Life Sciences and Medicine award you must be an outstanding international fee paying applicant to any taught postgraduate programme within the College of Life Sciences and Medicine. Application should be submitted till 30th of June 2013.Study Subject(s):
Scholarships are provided in the field of Biological Sciences, Biomedical Physics& Bioengineering, Biomedical Sciences, General Practice & Primary Care, Microbiology, Medicine & Therapeutics, Molecular & Cell Biology, Psychology, Public Health, Health Sciences, Nursing, Environment, Nutrition and Midwifery at the University of Aberdeen in UK. Course Level:
This scholarship is available for pursuing taught postgraduate degree level at University of Aberdeen in UK. Scholarship Provider:
University of Aberdeen in UK. Scholarship can be taken at:
UKEligibility:
To be eligible for the Life Sciences and Medicine award you must be an outstanding international fee paying applicant to any taught postgraduate programme within the College of Life Sciences and Medicine.Scholarship Open for International Students:
International students can apply for this scholarship.Scholarship Description:
The University of Aberdeen Development Trust is delighted to launch a new International Taught Postgraduate Scholarship programme with the opening of the application process for the first three scholarships for the 2013/2014 academic year. Each of the University’s three Colleges, Arts & Social Sciences, Life Sciences & Medicine and Physical Sciences, will be able to make one international taught postgraduate scholarship award of £4,000 each year to go towards tuition fees. The scholarship is open to International students who are in receipt of an offer to commence a full-time MSc in the College of Life Sciences & Medicine in September 2013.Number of award(s):
Not KnownDuration of award(s):
Not KnownWhat does it cover?
Total offer is of £4,000 each year to go towards tuition fees.Selection criteria:
The successful applicant will have achieved the equivalent of a UK first class honours degree and hold an unconditional firm offer to any taught postgraduate course within the College.Notification:
Not KnownHow to Apply:
Completed Application form
form should be sent.Scholarship Application Deadline:
The application deadline is June 30, 2013Further Official Scholarship Information and ApplicationVia: Scholarship-Positions