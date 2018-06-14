Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Devout Arab Muslim  (Read 643 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Devout Arab Muslim
« on: Apr 14, 2013, 06:07 PM »
A devout Arab Muslim entered a black cab in London. He curtly asked the cab man to turn off the radio, because as decreed by his religious teaching, he must not listen to music, because in the time of the prophet there was no music, especially Western music which is the music of the infidel.

The cab driver politely switched off the radio, stopped the cab and opened the door. The Arab Muslim asked him, "What are you doing? "The cab man answered, "In the time of the prophet there were no taxis, so f_ _k off and wait for a camel!"

LMAO!
Emmy Baba

Re: Funny Joke: Devout Arab Muslim
« Reply #1 on: Apr 14, 2013, 08:13 PM »
What an answer from the taxi driver. Laugh won tear my belle...lol
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Devout Arab Muslim
« Reply #2 on: Apr 17, 2013, 03:27 PM »
Not the kind of reply i was expecting at all. It came to me as a shock but its very funny i  must say. Keep this up
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Devout Arab Muslim
« Reply #3 on: Apr 25, 2013, 12:22 AM »
I expected a cuss word in the middle of all this so i must say i understand the joke perfectly well.
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Devout Arab Muslim
« Reply #4 on: Jan 13, 2014, 07:08 PM »
Well this is not the old time so we can as well to the things that are done now. lol
