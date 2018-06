Nigerian actor and Unscripted reality TV show host, Jim Iyke has been advised to stop talking like an American.This advice came from a top Kenyan author John Kiriamiti whose book is been adapted for a movie where Jim Iyke would be playing the lead role Jim Iyke whose TV show debuts on April 17, 2013 on Africa Magic has been picked to take a lead role in a new Kenyan crime movie titled My Life In Crime.