intercoursey Nollywood actress Oge Okoye has been missing in the spotlight lately.The beautiful mother of two has staged a comeback in this latest interview where she spoke at length on her life as a mother and an actress.The talented actress who graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, opens up on a range of issues in this interview with AHMED BOULOR. Interview excerpt belowDo you consider yourself as an accomplished actress?Do I consider myself as an accomplished actress? I would say I am happy and I thank God that I accomplished my dream of becoming an actress and improving in my skills, but seeing myself an accomplished actress? Not yet, because there’s still a lot undone that must be done by God’s grace. Only then will I be able to consider myself as an accomplished actress.Do you think you are one of the most misunderstood actresses on the scene?I am kind of misunderstood at times but that notwithstanding, in life one is misunderstood to be understood. Sometimes somethings are meant to be that way. I won’t be the first nor will I be the last.Do you every now and then watch movies that you have featured in?I do that all the time. I watch my movies and it’s mostly on weekends. I am also a critic of my movies too.What is it like being a mother?No doubt being a mother is no child’s play but it takes patience, love and care and most especially in the midst of all, being a mother gives one an unexplainable joy inside of you.How close are you to your kids?I am very close to my kids. I am their mother and it is expected that I am close to them at least.How tasking is it being a mother, an actress and a wife?It is tasking I must confess but at the same time it is a fulfilling and satisfying feeling when everything is being put in its place. I put my 100% attention to my family and my career. It’s pretty difficult at some point but I have been able to put all in line and fill up the margin by striking up a balance in my home and place of work. I don’t want either part to suffer. It all has to do with planning.Would you allow any of your kids to venture into acting?Well, that depends on the child; if that’s what he or she wants. I would support and give useful advise where needed to any of my kids that want to venture into acting. Acting is a noble profession.What have you been working on in recenttimes?I have been spending time visiting the less privileged homes and schools where I try to meet up with their needs in my own little way. Holding seminars on the importance of education but I won’t forget to mention that I have just set up my non-governmental organisation which is known as Positive Life for Children Foundation (PLCF). The foundation is built on the growth and hope of children. It is aimed at stimulating and encouraging their mental activity. It is about placing priority on the issue of brilliant but less-privileged children and children with special needs anywhere in Africa.How many movies have you been part of in recent times?I have really and truly lost count of that. I have featured in scores of movies and I can’t start mentioning them one at a time. If you consider the year I started acting you will sum up that I have featured in a lot of movies but I can’t count how many movies I have featured in, even in recent times.Is the movie Sister Mary one of the most memorable films you have been part of?You bring back fond memories with that question. Yes, Sister Mary is one of the most memorable films I’ve been part of because it’s my first lead role in the industry from the stables of Great Movies Production. The feeling was overwhelming; that was where it all started for me and I am really grateful for having such an opportunity.How did you feel when you got the role?I was so excited that I got the role eventually and at the same time so uneasy out of tension. It was my first time and I wanted to make a lasting impression. I did in the end and the rest as they say is history.[Interview culled from The Nation]