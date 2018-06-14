Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: 911 Operator  (Read 676 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: 911 Operator
« on: Apr 16, 2013, 10:26 PM »
OPERATOR: 911, what's your emergency?
AKPORS: Two girls are fighting over me..
OPERATOR: So?.
AKPORS: The ugly one is winning.

Hehehe.....


Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
« Reply #1 on: Apr 17, 2013, 02:21 PM »
I trust Akpos to always roll with fine fine ladies. He would never appreciate the ugly ones


Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
« Reply #2 on: May 07, 2013, 04:25 PM »
Akpors has proven from time to time that he is always for something beautiful. He must really detest ugly things.


Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
« Reply #3 on: May 14, 2013, 09:27 PM »
Akpors and beauty ehn...He is just used to very pretty things.


Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
« Reply #4 on: Dec 11, 2013, 12:47 PM »
I wonder if this Akpos too is even fine sef. He likes to badmouth ugly people and him sef wowo


Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
« Reply #5 on: Dec 30, 2013, 01:34 AM »
So he wants the pretty one then why could he not beat the ugly one himself? LWKMD4H Such mere issue doesn't warrant calls.


femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
« Reply #6 on: Jan 04, 2014, 07:39 PM »
Akpos is just a bad mouthed human being. Such a fool that does not try at all when it comes to talking.

