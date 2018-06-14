Jun 14, 2018, 01:07 AM
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: 911 Operator (Read 676 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
N
Funny Joke: 911 Operator
«
on:
Apr 16, 2013, 10:26 PM »
OPERATOR: 911, what's your emergency?
AKPORS: Two girls are fighting over me..
OPERATOR: So?.
AKPORS: The ugly one is winning.
Hehehe.....
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
«
Reply #1 on:
Apr 17, 2013, 02:21 PM »
I trust Akpos to always roll with fine fine ladies. He would never appreciate the ugly ones
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
«
Reply #2 on:
May 07, 2013, 04:25 PM »
Akpors has proven from time to time that he is always for something beautiful. He must really detest ugly things.
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
«
Reply #3 on:
May 14, 2013, 09:27 PM »
Akpors and beauty ehn...He is just used to very pretty things.
Logged
Glory Skales Charity
Warrior
Posts: 1378
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
«
Reply #4 on:
Dec 11, 2013, 12:47 PM »
I wonder if this Akpos too is even fine sef. He likes to badmouth ugly people and him sef wowo
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
«
Reply #5 on:
Dec 30, 2013, 01:34 AM »
So he wants the pretty one then why could he not beat the ugly one himself? LWKMD4H Such mere issue doesn't warrant calls.
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: 911 Operator
«
Reply #6 on:
Jan 04, 2014, 07:39 PM »
Akpos is just a bad mouthed human being. Such a fool that does not try at all when it comes to talking.
Logged
