Jun 14, 2018, 01:40 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University - IBBU General Photo Gallery
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University - IBBU General Photo Gallery (Read 4327 times)
IBBULapai
Freelancer
Posts: 4
N
View Inventory
Send Money To IBBULapai
N
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University - IBBU General Photo Gallery
«
on:
Apr 28, 2013, 02:30 PM »
View the full image
IBBU Main Campus Gate
View the full image
IBBU Kobo Campus
View the full image
Main Campus Boys Hostel
View the full image
Computer Centre
View the full image
Cafeteria
View the full image
Cafeteria
View the full image
Staff Denage
View the full image
eLibrary
View the full image
Faculty Building
View the full image
Faculty Car Park
View the full image
Faculty Premises
View the full image
Faculty Building
View the full image
Girls Hostel
View the full image
Hostel Water Supply
View the full image
Inside Department Building
View the full image
Inside Department Building
View the full image
Inside Department Building
View the full image
Girls Hostel
View the full image
Library Journal Section
View the full image
Kobo Campus Hostel
View the full image
Library Bindery Section
View the full image
Library Main Entrace
View the full image
Main Campus Library
View the full image
Principal Officers At Meeting
View the full image
Principal Officers At Meeting
View the full image
Campus Ambulance
View the full image
University Senate Building Under Construction
View the full image
University Sign Post
View the full image
School Of Preliminary & General Studies
View the full image
School Of Preliminary & General Studies
View the full image
School Of Preliminary & General Studies - Admin
View the full image
Kobo Campus Main Gate
View the full image
Kobo Campus
View the full image
Intermediary Staff Quarters
View the full image
Kobo Campus
View the full image
Junior Staff Quarters
View the full image
Senior Staff Quarters
View the full image
Some Teaching Staff
View the full image
Lecture Theater Under Construction
View the full image
Lecture Theater Under Construction
Via: Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBU)
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University - IBBU General Photo Gallery
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2