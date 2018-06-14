Via: Nigerian-Turkish Nile University, Abuja (NTNU)

Journalist from Nigeria's biggest media houses toured University's main campus on Saturday February 9th. Welcoming them, the Director of Centre for Life Long Learning Mr. Mehmet said the university is in readiness to partner with media houses in Nigeria for the betterment of education delivery through the agent of advocacy, the press.A six number crew headed to Vice Chencellors Office to thank him for the support and invitation given to them by this University. Responding, the University's Vice Chencellor, Prof. Hussein Sert stressed the importance of journalist in taking education to the new level. University's souveniers was handed to each of the visiting journalists by the Vice Chancellor.The team comprises of representative of Leadership Newspapers, Ibrahim Mohammed; Mudashiru Atanda of The Sun Newspapers; Mac John of Daily Trust Newspapers; Daily Independent's Jide Oyekunle; Isah Mamud of People's Daily and Vanguard's Gbenga Olamikan.