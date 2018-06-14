[float=left][/float] In another controversial episode at TB Joshua’s church in Lagos, popular Nollywood actress Camilla Mberekpe has confessed that she is a witch.This was aired live on Synagogue Church of All Nations on Sunday the 28th of April 2013.Coincidentally, the talented actress is popular for acting as a witch in Nollywood movies. Nollywood is definitely becoming something else.From frequent husband-snatching to Jujuwood and now witchcraft confession, our stars definitely need deliverance.I guess their movie roles have impacted some of them negatively.Though the video of her alleged witchcraft confession has not been made available.We’ll await this before any further comment.Few months ago, a woman who confessed in the same manner accused TB Joshua of hypnotizing her to make the confession.She is the wife of a popular Ghanaian footballer Richard Kingson, Adelaide Tawiah.