[/float] In another controversial episode at TB Joshua’s church in Lagos, popular Nollywood actress Camilla Mberekpe has confessed that she is a witch.
.
This was aired live on Synagogue Church of All Nations on Sunday the 28th of April 2013.
.
Coincidentally, the talented actress is popular for acting as a witch in Nollywood movies. Nollywood is definitely becoming something else.
.
From frequent husband-snatching to Jujuwood and now witchcraft confession, our stars definitely need deliverance.
.
I guess their movie roles have impacted some of them negatively.
.
Though the video of her alleged witchcraft confession has not been made available.
.
We’ll await this before any further comment.
.
Few months ago, a woman who confessed in the same manner accused TB Joshua of hypnotizing her to make the confession.
.
She is the wife of a popular Ghanaian footballer Richard Kingson, Adelaide Tawiah.